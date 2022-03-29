This Is Us Producer Teases Randall's "Emotional" Next Chapter

Watch : This Is Us: Chrissy Metz & Chris Sullivan Look Back on 6-Year Journey

It doesn't matter how old you are, you will always need your parents.

In the final installment of This Is Us' Big Three trilogy—a trio of episodes each focusing on one of the Pearson kids—Randall (Sterling K. Brown) seeks to take Rebecca's advice to live life to the fullest, despite her recent early-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis. It's a tough task for the character, who has been called the Good Son, as he's struggling to accept his mother's worsening condition.

But executive producer Kay Oyegun said that Randall is stronger than he thinks. "One of the things that's lovely about Randall—bravery, fearlessness, all of that kind of stuff is part of his orbit and part of his life story," she told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published March 29. "The fearlessness that Rebecca might be speaking of when it comes to Randall might be more of an emotional one, not necessarily similar with Kevin (Justin Hartley) finding himself and with Kate (Chrissy Metz) finding her voice."

She continued, "For Randall, it's being fearless enough to find that balance between what he wants and what he wants to do, as it pertains to Rebecca."