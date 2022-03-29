It's Time to Step Inside Ashley Tisdale's Gorgeous Los Angeles Home

Ashley Tisdale's chic home is one that even Sharpay would find fabulous.
Lucky for us, the 36-year-old actress recently treated Architectural Digest to a tour of her self-designed "neutral-chic" Los Angeles abode. When Ashley first moved in with her husband Christopher French (in early 2021), she was seven months pregnant with their daughter, Jupiter. It's the baby's arrival, she noted, that inspired her to dive headfirst to decorating a space ready to welcome their child.
"I went with the mentality of falling in love with every piece," the actress, who launched her company, Frenshe Interiors last year, told the outlet. "I fully love this house. I love every piece of everything I've done here, and I'm really proud of myself."
Describing her home as "quirky and fun," Ashley has a few custom pieces unique to her, including an oval dark-wood dining room table fit for royalty, which ties in well with the dark-wood theme of the family's "very minimalistic" kitchen.
"One of the things about this kitchen specifically and about the house was when we saw it, there was a guy living here and so it was very masculine," Ashley explained. "And I'm always about feminine and masculine balance."
The room has become a focal point for her. "Weirdly, I've become known for my kitchens because I renovated the last house I was in," she shared, adding that she worked alongside her dad.
Referring to a 2018 tour of her previous home, she explained, "The house that you guys last came to, my friend, actually, she bought it and she hired me during the pandemic to fully renovate and resign her kitchen. So I did that kitchen at that house...[I've] become into kitchens, even though I don't use them very often."
In addition to her jaw-dropping bedrooms and bathrooms, Ashley's residence also has a TV room, which is a space filled with "quirky shapes" and features a tribute to someone very near and dear to her: a framed picture of her late dog Maui, who passed away a few years ago.
"We just love to have her be a part of something," she explained of the sweet touch. "We are constantly in this room every morning, so she's kind of always here with us."
As for baby Jupiter's room, in contrast to the rest of the house, the spacious nursery is complete with stunning green walls and a small white crochet swing, so Jupiter has the feel of a private park without having go anywhere.
And the baby's room isn't the only area of the home that features a lush shade of green. In the outdoor space, not only does the family have a massive pool, they also have a small sauna, surrounded by a gorgeous garden.
"One of the things that we loved about this property was just how zen and calming it was," Ashley explained. "And obviously you can't get more zen than this amazing sauna that came with it, I was so stoked."
After watching the tour above, trust us—you'll be ready to bop to the top of her client wait list.