Jessica Simpson Shows Off New Vibrant Collection in This BTS Video of Her Spring 2022 Campaign Shoot

If you're a fan of Jessica Simpson's fashion brand, you're going to love what we have in store for you. Jessica's new collection for spring 2022 has arrived and we've got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her campaign shoot.
"My Spring 2022 @jessicasimpsonstyle campaign has arrived!" Jessica told E! News. "Shot by one of my faves Adam Franzino, I wanted to share the vibrant, wild and free spirit of spring. This is the first campaign my mom and I have shot as the complete owners of the Jessica Simpson Collection and we wanted to share some of that serenity and confident power with everyone."
The video starts with Jessica "just hanging out in somebody's bathroom, ready for a day out in Venice Beach." We then see her modeling pieces from the collection including the super cute Daniela Top in mini Amazon floral and the striped Geri top paired with the matching Genevieve skirt. Like all the pieces in the new spring collection, the behind-the-scenes look will get you super excited for your spring vacay.
Be sure to check out the video above. If you want to check out the collection yourself, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces below.
Jessica Simpson Geri Top
The Geri Top features a lovely flutter sleeve and a stylish tie that you can style at the front of back. It comes in four cute options including stripes and florals. There's even a matching skirt you can get to complete the look.
Jessica Simpson Genevieve Skirt
The gorgeous Genevieve skirt perfectly pairs with the Geri top above. The same four options are available as above so you can create one look. At the same time, they're so versatile so you can pair this any top of your choice and it'll still look cute.
Jessica Simpson Christen Romper
The Christen romper is a fun piece that you can wear for spring and summer. It's stylish, versatile and comes in two colors.
Jessica Simpson Beach Vibes One Piece in Caspian
This super cute Beach Vibes one piece has "favorite swimsuit" written all over it. The colors are fun, the print is pretty, and the ties and cutouts on the side make it extra chic.
Jessica Simpson Krissta High Heel Sandal
The scrappy Krissta high heel sandals come in five colors, three of which are perfect for spring. They feature a 3.7-inch heel and transparent straps. You'll have a hard time choosing which color you want to get.
Jessica Simpson Blakely Duster
Throw on the Blakely Duster over a plain tank top and jeans and you're good to go. It comes in three gorgeous patterns like this Amazon floral. Sizes range from XS to 3X.
Jessica Simpson Jaycin High Heel Sandal in Tropical
Jessica Simpson's Jaycin High Heel Sandal in Tropical is playful with a touch of glam. If you love the style, it also comes in gold metallic snake and calypso pink.
Jessica Simpson Daniela Top in Daisy Meadow
Smocked floral tops are a springtime staple and the Daniela top in daisy meadow is a must-have for your closet. It comes in three colors, and there's even a matching pair of wide leg pants!
Jessica Simpson Celeste Top in Floral Burst
The flowy floral Celeste top is just the thing you need for warmer spring days. If you love the style, it also comes in wild paisley.
Jessica Simpson Tenley Overshirt
The highly versatile Tenley Overshirt comes in ecru, kalamata and wild paisley. It's a great addition to any casual spring look.
Jessica Simpson Spenser Dress in Amazon Floral
The Spenser dress in Amazon floral is classy, cute and features a slit at the front for a touch of sexy. Love this!
