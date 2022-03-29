Jessica Simpson Shows Off New Vibrant Collection in This BTS Video of Her Spring 2022 Campaign Shoot

Watch : Jessica Simpson's Spring Fashion Behind the Scenes

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're a fan of Jessica Simpson's fashion brand, you're going to love what we have in store for you. Jessica's new collection for spring 2022 has arrived and we've got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her campaign shoot.

"My Spring 2022 @jessicasimpsonstyle campaign has arrived!" Jessica told E! News. "Shot by one of my faves Adam Franzino, I wanted to share the vibrant, wild and free spirit of spring. This is the first campaign my mom and I have shot as the complete owners of the Jessica Simpson Collection and we wanted to share some of that serenity and confident power with everyone."

The video starts with Jessica "just hanging out in somebody's bathroom, ready for a day out in Venice Beach." We then see her modeling pieces from the collection including the super cute Daniela Top in mini Amazon floral and the striped Geri top paired with the matching Genevieve skirt. Like all the pieces in the new spring collection, the behind-the-scenes look will get you super excited for your spring vacay.

Be sure to check out the video above. If you want to check out the collection yourself, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces below.