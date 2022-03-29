Bre Tiesi Gives Rare Insight to Her "Beautiful" Relationship With Nick Cannon

Watch : Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child

Bre Tiesi isn't afraid to do her own thing.

The 30-year-old model said as much in her first interview since announcing that she's expecting a baby with Nick Cannon, telling E! News' Daily Pop that while "some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things," she and Nick still "have a beautiful relationship [where] everything is so supportive and positive."

In fact, Bre described their near-decade-long dynamic as almost perfect. They haven't exclusively dated for that long—Bre said she's had other partners and even got married at one point—but when it comes to Nick, "I've always come back."

"Him and I have had our on-and-off for years," Bre added. "And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, 'Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people...' That's what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that's all I look at."