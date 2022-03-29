Exclusive

Bre Tiesi Gives Rare Insight to Her "Beautiful" Relationship With Nick Cannon

Watch: Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child

Bre Tiesi isn't afraid to do her own thing. 

The 30-year-old model said as much in her first interview since announcing that she's expecting a baby with Nick Cannon, telling E! News' Daily Pop that while "some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things," she and Nick still "have a beautiful relationship [where] everything is so supportive and positive."

In fact, Bre described their near-decade-long dynamic as almost perfect. They haven't exclusively dated for that long—Bre said she's had other partners and even got married at one point—but when it comes to Nick, "I've always come back." 

"Him and I have had our on-and-off for years," Bre added. "And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, 'Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people...' That's what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that's all I look at." 

A Guide to Nick Cannon's Family

This will be Bre's first child. Nick shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. His son Zen, with Alyssa Scott, died from brain cancer in December.

2022 Celebrity Babies

For now, Bre said she's concentrating on "my family [and] my relationship," but she could see all of Nick's children coming "together" as adults.

As for Mariah, Brittany and Abby, "I feel like everybody is focused on their own family and their own situation," Bre explained, "and we're all very supportive and just respect that. Like, 'That's your family, this is ours and [if] you need anything, we're here.'"

At the end of the day, Bre's just so "excited" to be a mom that's she's "not scared about giving birth" and plans to welcome her baby boy with an "unmedicated water birth."  

In the meantime, she's simply enjoying being pregnant. Keep scrolling to see her gorgeous maternity photo shoot below. 

Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Baring It All
Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Lady in Red
Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Au Naturel
Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Model Behavior
Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Mom to Be
Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Baby Belly
Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Stripped Down
Josh Ryan @joshryanphotos
Bumpin' Along

