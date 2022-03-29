Colin Firth Makes For a Chilling Michael Peterson in The Staircase Teaser

We're saying it now: The Staircase is one of Colin Firth's finest performances.

In a teaser released March 29, the actor masterfully conceals his British lilt and transforms into Michael Peterson, a real-life published author and the subject of the famous French documentary The Staircase. As scenes of the Peterson family are showed, Colin narrates in Michael's gruff manner of speaking, "Family is all we got. We're not perfect, God knows, but we've surprised because we stick together and we love each other."

It's the first time true-crime fans have gotten a glimpse of Firth's portrayal of the convicted murderer, who accepted an Alford plea—for which a defendant claims their innocence but acknowledges there's enough evidence for a jury to convict—in connection to his wife Kathleen Peterson's 2001 death.

Armchair detectives became familiar with the author's mannerisms and inflection after viewing the docuseries' more than 10 episodes, in addition to the Netflix sequel.