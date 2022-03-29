Why Thomas Haden Church Thinks Will Smith Should Be Banned From Oscars "for the Rest of His Life"

Watch : Will Smith APOLOGIZES to Chris Rock for Oscars 2022 Slap

Thomas Haden Church is not impressed with Will Smith.



As Hollywood continues to sound off on that wild 2022 Oscars moment, one former Academy Award-nominated actor is calling for Will to be banned from the ceremony. In an interview with Debatable on SiriusXM Volume, Thomas expressed how disappointed he was in the King Richard star.



"I think that Will Smith should be banned from the Oscars for the rest of his life," he said on March 28. "I think he should have his Academy membership stripped, but I don't think he should have the Oscar taken from him."



Thomas, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2005 for his performance in Sideways, explained that Will "legitimately" won the award for Best Actor thanks to his portrayal of Richard Williams. And while he supports the actor keeping his trophy, he thinks there needs to be some consequences.



"I've been in the Academy for 17 years and what he did, despite how he tried to scramble for an explanation and, quite frankly, I think a pretty pathetic excuse, that he was doing it out of love, out of protection for Jada," he said. "I don't know if it's ever gonna be put to a vote with the Academy…it's obviously a very big and diverse organization."