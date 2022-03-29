Harry Potter's Scarlett Byrne Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Cooper Hefner

Two magical arrivals!
Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne's family just got a little bigger. The actress—who played Slytherin Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films and witch-vampire Nora Hildegard on Vampire Diaries—delivered twins over the weekend.
"Scarlett and I are elated that our beloved daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner, 5 lbs., 10 ounces, and Blossom Pearl Hefner, 5 pounds 14 lbs., have joined us in the world on Saturday, March 26 at 10:17 a.m. and 10:18 a.m.," the couple exclusively tells E! News. "Our hearts are fuller than ever before. Scarlett and the girls are healthy and resting. We are counting our blessings and celebrating as a family as we sit in the extended love we have been gifted with."
The two bundles of joy join older sister Betsy Rose Hefner, 19 months. Scarlett and Cooper first told fans they were expanding their family in November 2021.
The pair both shared on Instagram a family photo that showed Scarlett holding Betsy while also cradling her baby bump.
In Cooper's announcement, he wrote, "Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring," adding, "We couldn't be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!"
Scarlett shared the same sweet moment on her feed with the caption, "Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."
The parents of three, who wed in a civil ceremony in November 2019, welcomed their first child, Betsy, in August 2020.
At the time, the son of the late Hugh Hefner told E! News that Betsy's arrival sparked immense joy.
"We are overwhelmed with joy to share that our daughter, Betsy Rose Hefner, has arrived," Cooper said in an exclusive statement. "We look forward to being home and spending time together as a family in the days and weeks ahead."
Cooper added that Betsy is named after his late grandmother, Betsy Aldridge-Conrad, who passed away in July 2020.
He shared, "My grandmother meant the world to both Scarlett and I."
Cooper, who was raised in Los Angeles, joined the family company at the age of 21 and later became Playboy Enterprises' chief of global partnerships and the chief creative officer. In 2019, he left to launch his own digital media company and has since branched into politics, even launching a bid for a California state Senate seat in 2021. He currently serves in the United States Air Force.
Earlier this year, A&E premiered Secrets of Playboy, a docu-series centered on Hugh's company. Read more about the series here.