Lana Condor Shares Heartwarming Story Behind Her Engagement Ring From Fiancé Anthony De La Torre

All the boys clearly need to take notes from Lana Condor's fiancé, Anthony De La Torre.
During a March 28 appearance on The Tonight Show, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress shared with host Jimmy Fallon that her boyfriend of more than six years put a lot of thought into her engagement ring.
"He worked with this Vietnamese family-owned jeweler from Canada—Paris Jewelers—to make it, and he knows how important my heritage is to me," she said. "And he knows that paying it forward means a lot to me as well. And so, he worked with these beautiful ladies there, and I'm so happy. I can't believe it."
Anthony, 28, and Lana, 24, first met at an Emmy party in 2015. After locking eyes with each other, the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor introduced himself to her. Later that night, the two exchanged phone numbers and the rest is history.
In January, Lana took to Instagram to announce that she and Anthony were engaged, writing that saying yes to his proposal was the "easiest decision" she's ever made.
"I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere," she wrote at the time. "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world."
Elsewhere in the March 28 interview on The Tonight Show, Lana shared details about how the engagement went down, telling Jimmy that she wasn't "necessarily surprised" because she had been dropping clues.
"I was like, ‘Babe, wow my nails look so good,'" she recalled. "And we went to Mexico for the holidays and he, I guess, set up this whole grand thing and then that fell through. And so, on Christmas Eve, he was setting up this dinner on the balcony, but I thought it was Christmas Eve dinner because I thought Christmas Eve was reserved for Baby Jesus. So, I was like, ‘Oh no. It's probably not going to happen tonight.' And then it sure did."