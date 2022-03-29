Mariska Hargitay Had This to Say About "Sexy" Law and Order Scene With Christopher Meloni

Watch : Mariska Hargitay & Sam Waterson Talk "Law & Order" Reboot Differences

If this is what it looks like when Mariska Hargitay is playing a role normally, we can't imagine what it'd be like if she turned on the charm.

During a March 28 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Law & Order: SVU star and her longtime TV partner Christopher Meloni watched a seemingly innocent scene from a crossover episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime. After the clip played, she turned to her co-star and said, "I didn't realize it was so sexy."

To this, Meloni had the perfect response: "You don't watch the show?" Badum-tss!

Dumbfounded, host Seth Meyer chimed in, "Did you not think you were acting it sexy?"

Apparently not! The star shrugged, to which Meyer declared, "Then you have a lot of inadvertent sexiness. I'm sorry to tell you!"

But she's not alone in her sex appeal—Meloni is a proud "zaddy," a title given to him by what he claims is a "worldwide organization."