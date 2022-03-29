Mariska Hargitay Had This to Say About "Sexy" Law and Order Scene With Christopher Meloni

Fans have long shipped Benson and Stabler, and apparently, Mariska Hargitay is just naturally seductive when acting opposite Christopher Meloni. Hear what they had to say!

If this is what it looks like when Mariska Hargitay is playing a role normally, we can't imagine what it'd be like if she turned on the charm.

During a March 28 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Law & Order: SVU star and her longtime TV partner Christopher Meloni watched a seemingly innocent scene from a crossover episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime. After the clip played, she turned to her co-star and said, "I didn't realize it was so sexy."

To this, Meloni had the perfect response: "You don't watch the show?" Badum-tss!

Dumbfounded, host Seth Meyer chimed in, "Did you not think you were acting it sexy?" 

Apparently not! The star shrugged, to which Meyer declared, "Then you have a lot of inadvertent sexiness. I'm sorry to tell you!" 

But she's not alone in her sex appeal—Meloni is a proud "zaddy," a title given to him by what he claims is a "worldwide organization."

And if you don't know what a "zaddy" is, Meloni gave this definition: "An elderly gentleman who kind of exudes a certain athleticism, maybe sex appeal."

It's no wonder Law & Order fans have always pushed for a Stabler-and-Benson relationship. The actors marveled over the many monikers—Chriska, Bensler and Marshmellow, to name a few—that viewers have dubbed the pair, with Hargitay saying, "The SVU fans, they're hard-core."

So hard-core, in fact, some have made the actress her very own dolls. To see the fruits of their labor, check out the video above!

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

