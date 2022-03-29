Save Up to 70% On These 20 Free People Finds Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you in the mood for a closet refresh? Whether you're looking to build a capsule wardrobe or just add some special pieces to your closet, Free People has what you're looking for. From dressed-up events to working out to a chill night at home, Free People has you covered with versatile styles that work for many different occasions.
That's why you need to head over to the sale section. There are some true gems in there, at unbelievable prices, just waiting for you to shop with discounts up to 70%. Check out these pieces and add them to your cart ASAP before someone else beats you to it.
Free People On The Move Cardi
If you want a sweater and a dress, but the budget is tight, geth this cardigan because you can wear it as both, depending on how you style it. It also comes in beige and black.
FP Movement So Fit Shorts
These breezy warm-up shorts are perfect for running, lounging more. They're also on sale in two other colors.
Free People Hold Me Top
This velvet top is so on trend right now, somehow striking a balance between those Bridgerton vibes and a modern-day look. It comes in fuchsia, yellow, and a beautiful chocolate brown color, which is also pretty trendy right now.
FP Collection Brooks Chelsea Boots
These Chelsea boots have a fun update with a chunky, exaggerated sole. You can also shop these in black or brown.
Free People High-Rise Happiness Runs Lurex Leggings
Sometimes the first step of getting into a new self-care routine is the perfect outfit. If you want to get your fitness on, add these high-rise leggings to your workout wardrobe. The sparkling leggings are made from super stretchy fabric that moves as you do with extra hold compression.
FP Movement Arabesque Reversible Bra
If you feel like you're always wearing the same workout clothes, get this reversible bra to expand your wardrobe.
Free People Denson Cable Vest
This sweater vest is cool and classic. Wear it on its own or over another top for a layered look. This vest is on sale in three additional colors.
FP Movement Hot Shot Cable Onesie
You will feel just as cool as you do cozy in this jumpsuit that is perfect for chilling around the house and a fun outing.
Free People Duvet Bomber Jacket
You can't just walk around with your comforter, but this duvet jacket feels like a blanket that you can wear out of the house. This cozy, chic jacket is a guaranteed compliment getter.
Free People Velvet Baby Tee
Velvet is everywhere these days! It's a classic and it's the moment right now. This t-shirt could be super casual if you want or you can easily dress it up with an oversized blazer or some leather pants.
Free People Loose Lips Cardi
How much do you love this lavender? It's a gorgeous color and a timeless style that you will wear forever.
Free People Marley Top
If you think about it, this is really multiple items in one. You can wear it completely off the shoulder, pull the shoulders up high, or you can wear it on one shoulder and off the other. It's such a simple, sleek look that you can style in so many fashionable ways. It also comes in green, teal, and cream.
Free People Greetings From The Sofa Set
Feel cozy and cute in this adorable, patterned pajama set.
Free People Coffee Date Cardi
You can never have too many cardigans. They're a purchase you'll never regret buying. You will wear them all the time and keep them forever and ever.
Free People Maisie Vegan Mini Skirt
We often pair our favorite tops with jeans and our favorite black pants and skirts, but this burgundy mini is such a great neutral that you can wear just as much with the shirts you already have. We also included this look in our all-leather roundup.
Milk It Fever Flare Pants
Flares are definitely having a moment right now and you will too if you have these pants in your life. How can you resist the sweater-level softness of this cable knit fabric?
Free People Claudia Sweater Midi
This sweater midi dress is a season-spanning piece that you can wear for most of the year. It is absolutely worth the investment, it's super soft, and it can be styled in so many different ways.
Free People Baby Got Track Jacket
You need this track jacket in your life. It's everything pre-workout, post-workout, during the workout, and honestly any time you need to wear a light jacket. It also comes in two other colors.
Free People CRVY Real Deal Vegan Suede Flare Pants
These flared pants are absolutely stunning and incredibly comfortable. They also come in black.
Free People Angelic Pullover
Go for the slouchy fit with this oversized crewneck sweater. This neutral is super versatile, but this top also comes in some gorgeous, bold colors too.
