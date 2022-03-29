Olivia Munn Says She's "Struggling" in Candid Message About Her Post-Partum Journey

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

Motherhood—it's not all snuggles and cute pics of buttered biscuit babies. That was the message Olivia Munn delivered on her Instagram Stories March 29.



"Post Partum life right now: everyone's asleep except me," the X-Men: Apocalypse star captioned a mirror selfie, adding that she's sure there's "spit up" on the sweatshirt that she's been wearing for three days.



The 41-year-old continued, "I'm so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)."



Since welcoming son Malcolm with boyfriend John Mulaney in November 2021, the actress has been candid about the mental and physical struggles she's endured.



In March, she said that her hips felt "wonky from pushing out a human being," adding, "my post partum anxiety is still here (and horrible)."



However, Olivia's new fitness routine has helped her make great progress. "i got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today," she wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month. "Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more [like] myself."