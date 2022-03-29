Olivia Munn Says She's "Struggling" in Candid Message About Her Post-Partum Journey

In a candid post, new mom Olivia Munn detailed why it’s been so hard raising son Malcom with John Mulaney—and why she’s the happiest she’s ever been.

Motherhood—it's not all snuggles and cute pics of buttered biscuit babies. That was the message Olivia Munn delivered on her Instagram Stories March 29. 
  
"Post Partum life right now: everyone's asleep except me," the X-Men: Apocalypse star captioned a mirror selfie, adding that she's sure there's "spit up" on the sweatshirt that she's been wearing for three days.
 
The 41-year-old continued, "I'm so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)."
 
Since welcoming son Malcolm with boyfriend John Mulaney in November 2021, the actress has been candid about the mental and physical struggles she's endured.
 
In March, she said that her hips felt "wonky from pushing out a human being," adding, "my post partum anxiety is still here (and horrible)."
 
However, Olivia's new fitness routine has helped her make great progress. "i got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today," she wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month. "Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more [like] myself."

She's already endured more than her share of battles.
 
"Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply," she shared on her Instagram Story in January. "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard."  
 
Despite the challenges, John and Olivia—whose relationship was made public last May—are enjoying being parents. On March 24, the couple celebrated Malcom's latest milestone with the star's mother, Kim Munn

"It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world," Olivia wrote. "He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him."

