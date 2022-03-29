Meet the Couples Putting Their Relationship to The Test in The Ultimatum

Netflix has revealed the six different couples participating in The Ultimatum season one. Check out their stories, including how long they've been waiting to get engaged.

How long is too long to wait for marriage? Well, if you asked the couples participating in The Ultimatum, they'd likely say two years. 

Netflix—as in the brand behind Love Is Blind—introduced viewers to the stars of your new dating obsession on March 29. And interestingly enough, none of the couples have been together for more than three years.

Rae and Zay, as well as Lauren and Nate, are the only ones who have been going steady for two and a half years, with the rest clocking in at about 18 months.

Per the series description, the couples were chosen because they're "on the verge of marriage," but one partner isn't ready to take the leap just yet. And with time ticking away, an ultimatum has been issued: "In just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on."

In the trailer also released March 29, a tearful April tells Jake, "I love you to death but I just cannot wait any longer. That is why I'm giving this ultimatum."

To help them make their decision, each half of the couple will pair up with a person from a different relationship and have the "life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures," details the show description. During this trial period, the newly formed couples will live together and meet each other's families, giving them the full experience of being in a committed relationship. 

As hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey told E! News, the stakes are even higher in The Ultimatum compared to Love Is Blind. "They're confronting whether or not to end that relationship or to take it to the next level. I think the emotions were a lot higher," Nick explained. "Everyone on Love Is Blind is so excited. They're all there for the same reason: They want to find love. So it was a different dynamic."

The first eight episodes of the series premiere April 6 on Netflix, with the remaining two dropping on April 13.

To meet the couples putting their relationship to the test in The Ultimatum, keep scrolling!

Netflix
Alexis, 25, & Hunter, 28

Dating two years

Alexis issues The Ultimatum

Netflix
Madlyn, 24 & Colby, 25

Dating one and a half years

Colby issues The Ultimatum

Netflix
Shanique, 24 & Randall, 26

Dating one and a half years

Shanique issues The Ultimatum

Netflix
April, 23 & Jake, 26

Dating two years

April issues The Ultimatum

Netflix
Rae, 24 & Zay, 25

Dating two and a half years

Rae issues The Ultimatum

Netflix
Lauren, 26 & Nate, 30

Dating two and a half years

Nate issues The Ultimatum

