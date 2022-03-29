The Flash’s Ezra Miller Arrested and Charged With Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hawaii

Watch : Ezra Miller Under Fire for Allegedly Choking a Woman

Ezra Miller is facing legal trouble after a night out in Hawaii.



The Perks of Being a Wallflower star was arrested on early Monday, March 28 in Hawaii after being charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.



According to a police report obtained by E! News, South Hilo Patrol Officers responded to a call about a disorderly patron at a local bar on March 27. The Flash star, 29, allegedly became "agitated" when other people started singing karaoke at the bar.



Police say Miller started "yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke," an action that has been labeled as a disorderly conduct offense. They later lunged at a man who was playing darts, which police say was a harassment offense.

The owner of the bar reportedly asked the Justice League star to "calm down" multiple times, but they did not, per the police report.

Miller was arrested on both offenses, however, they were later released after posting $500 bail.