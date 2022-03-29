See Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Parents William and Kate at Prince Philip's Memorial

Remembering their great-grandpa. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, accompanied Mom and Dad (that would be Kate Middleton and Prince William) to a March 29 service for the late Prince Philip.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are here to support their Gan-Gan.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's two eldest children were among those paying tribute to Prince Philip at a March 29 memorial inside London's Westminster Abbey, joining an extensive list that included Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
 
Prince Harry did not return to the U.K. for his late grandfather's memorial, as a rep previously confirmed to E! News, citing safety concerns and Prince Louis, 3, was also not seen alongside older sibs George, 8, and Charlotte, 6.
 
The memorial service, which paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh's dedication to his family, nation and Commonwealth (per a statement released by Buckingham Palace) comes nearly a year after his passing at the age of 99. The service also served as Queen Elizabeth's first public appearance in five months, with the 95-year-old royal—who tested positive for COVID in February—attending engagements and meetings virtually up until her recent emergence.

The occasion also served as William and Kate's first public outing since they returned home from their Caribbean tour in late March.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

For more photos of the royals from the ceremony, keep scrolling…

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Anne & Prince Charles
Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie
REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Queen Elizabeth II
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Prince Charles & Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
Peter Phillips & Daughters Savannah, Isla
Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Anne
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte & Kate Middleton

