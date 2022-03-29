See Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Parents William and Kate at Prince Philip's Memorial

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are here to support their Gan-Gan.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's two eldest children were among those paying tribute to Prince Philip at a March 29 memorial inside London's Westminster Abbey, joining an extensive list that included Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
Prince Harry did not return to the U.K. for his late grandfather's memorial, as a rep previously confirmed to E! News, citing safety concerns and Prince Louis, 3, was also not seen alongside older sibs George, 8, and Charlotte, 6.
The memorial service, which paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh's dedication to his family, nation and Commonwealth (per a statement released by Buckingham Palace) comes nearly a year after his passing at the age of 99. The service also served as Queen Elizabeth's first public appearance in five months, with the 95-year-old royal—who tested positive for COVID in February—attending engagements and meetings virtually up until her recent emergence.
The occasion also served as William and Kate's first public outing since they returned home from their Caribbean tour in late March.
