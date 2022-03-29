Queen Elizabeth II Makes First Public Appearance in 5 Months at Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Watch : Prince Philip's Family Honor Him With Intimate Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II is honoring the life and legacy of her husband Prince Philip.

Her Majesty attended a Service of Thanksgiving for the late Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London on Tuesday, March 29.

According to a press release shared by Buckingham Palace, the service paid tribute to Prince Philip's dedication to his family, nation and Commonwealth, as well as remembered his commitment to charitable organizations, the Armed Forces, conservation efforts and creation of opportunities for young people.

The release also noted the service featured details that had been planned for Prince Philip's funeral, which was held about a week after he passed away at the age of 99 last April, but were not carried out due to COVID-19 restrictions, as well as elements that followed the wishes of the Queen, who is said to have "been actively involved" in the planning of the service.

Queen Elizabeth II arrived by car in an emerald green hat and coat. The sighting marked the 95-year-old monarch's first public appearance in five months. While she has taken part in several virtual meetings and has attended engagements at her royal residences, she has not attended a public event in person outside of these walls since October, with Her Majesty spending a night in the hospital for "preliminary investigations" later that month and testing positive for COVID-19 in February.