Sephora Sale Today Only: Save 50% on Urban Decay, Glamglow, Smashbox, StriVectin & More

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora and Kohl's shoppers can get 50% off these products from Urban Decay, Glamglow, Smashbox, StriVectin, and Sephora Collection.
Urban Decay Cosmetics Hydromaniac Glowy Tinted Hydrator Foundation
Give your skin a dose of hydration and a luminous glow with this foundation from Urban Decay.
It has 32.5K "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper sharing, "I'm pretty picky about what I put on my skin & I just have to say that I'm SO glad I tried this! The coverage was amazing, the packaging was beautiful & it lasted all day after walking around the streets of NYC! My skin looked so good while wearing this & I absolutely recommend!"
Smashbox Be Legendary Prime & Plush Lipstick
This lipstick is incredibly hydrating and it delivers a gorgeous satin finish. This lipstick has 7.8K "Loves" from Sephora customers. A fan of the lipstick said, "I got a nude shade and a red shade and I was impressed with both. They don't dry out my lips, they look cute, and I can somewhat eat food without it smearing."
Another raved, "I bought these during the Black Friday sale and I can't believe how beautiful, easy to apply, and long wearing these lipsticks actually are. I have definitely been sleeping on smash box. I will definitely be repurchasing and I highly recommend!!!!"
Smashbox Be Legendary Line & Prime Pencil
Get a long-lasting lipstick look when you apply this liner first. This lip liner feels comfortable on the lips and it's the perfect base for lipstick or lip gloss. This lip liner has 7.3K_ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. A fan of the lip liner said, "Smashbox has done it again. I bought these on a blind buy and I'm so glad I did. The formula is beautiful smooth comfortable and long wearing!!! Will definitely be repurchasing these and highly recommend."
Another shopper raved, "I love this lip liner product. Smashbox never seems to disappoints me at all. It goes on so smooth on my lips and it last all night. I definitely recommend to others."
Sephora Collection 1 Minute Face Masks
This mask is great to bring some hydration to dry skin. All you need is one minute to revitalize your skin. This packaging is super travel-friendly too.
This mask has 15.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I'm impressed. These are fabulous! They're inexpensive and quick to use when you just want a little pick me up for your skin but don't have a lot of time to invest in a longer treatment. I will definitely be buying these regularly even just for those times your want to do a little something nice for your skin."
Another person said, "Too much love for this quick one minute mask. They are my go to masks cuz I've a very dehydrated and dry skin. Also my skin is super sensitive but it is good so far."
Sephora Collection #Eyestories Eyeshadow Palette
This mini eyeshadow palette is full of soft pinks and berry shades in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. This mini palette is great to have in your bag to take your look from day to night and it's perfect for travel.
This palette has 51.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper sharing, "A pallet for this price is AMAZING!!! The colors are very pigmented and it's also very good for traveling since it is small. This pallet is especially good if you're a beginner in makeup."
Another customer said, "For the money, it can't be beat. At twice the price, I still would have given it a high rating. The colors are nice, go on and wear well, and are more usable than they might seem, offering everything from a very light, "no-makeup" look to something more dramatic."
Glamglow Brighteyes Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream
Brighten dark circles and hydrate the eye area with the Glamglow Brighteyes Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream. A shopper raved, "Looove this eye cream!! Brightens my under eyes and gets rid of my bags. Works like a dream. Would definitely recommend."
Another fan of the product said, "I use this every morning before I leave the house. It definitely works for dark circles under the eye. I am not a good sleeper so I always have dark circles in the morning and this makes them disappear. I've been using this product for a year now and wouldn't switch for anything."
StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks
If you want to diminish the appearance wrinkles or stretch marks, you need to add StriVectin to your skincare routine. The brand claims that the SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate targets 10 types of skin collagen, boosts elasticity and visibly reduce wrinkles and stretch marks for youthful-looking skin.
This product has 1,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I truly have wasted $1000s trying so many different products to keep the wrinkles off my face. The Strivectin line is the only thing that works for me. I have found the products that work for me and I'm not wasting my time and money on anything else!!!"
