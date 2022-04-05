Summer House Season 6 Fashion: The Best Outfits So Far from Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This season of Summer House is on another level. From the love connections to the partying to the drama, this cast is really bringing it. That's especially true with the fashion. Of course, I'm glued to my TV for the storylines, but I can't help getting distracted by all the great clothes, shoes, and accessories. Week after week, I think to myself, "I wonder where she got that dress."
If you are just as into the Summer House fashion, I hit pause, took screenshots, and did the research so you don't have to. Every week I will update this with clothes, accessories, and beauty products from the latest episode, including some affordable dupes (when applicable). To paraphrase Kyle Cooke, "Summer fashion should be fun." Keep on scrolling to see the best looks of the season worn by Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Mya Allen, and Ciara Miller.
Summer House Season 6 Episode 11 Fashion
Episode 10 left us with "to be continued" ending, which means that some of the outfits carried over into Episode 11. Amanda's green pants, Paige's lime green dress, and Danielle's red romper from the beginning of Episode 11 are linked with the Episode 10 styles below.
After the wine throwing drama, Lindsay changed into this black, mesh crop top.
Shein Floral Embroidery Sheer Mesh Top
This black mesh crop top is embroidered with fun, colorful flowers.
Summer House Season 6 Episode 10 Fashion
Paige wore this bright pink matching set en route to the summer house with her boyfriend Craig Conover.
Asos Design Pink Crop Top Two-Piece in Washed Cotton
Don't worry about putting an outfit together. Just make your life easier and buy the set. This is bright, bold, and best of all: it's on sale.
Amanda wore these crossover denim shorts when she visited Paige's apartment in the city.
EB Denim Crossover Short
This crossover waistband is a unique take on denim shorts and the frayed details give this a vintage vibe.
Amanda crocked these green, whale tail pants for that disastrous cast dinner at the house.
PrettyLittleThing Bright Blue Textured Rib Cut Out Bum Detail Skinny Flares
These pants are sold out in green, but the blue are here and they are giving Euphoria vibes.
Ciara rocked a yellow crewneck sweatshirt for a next morning catch up session with Paige after Lindsay's birthday party.
Champion Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Pullover - Team Gold
Champion sweats are just iconic. This bright yellow crewneck looks just like the one from the episode. It's also available in a wide variety of colors at Amazon.
Unfortunately, Danielle's cute red romper got splattered with wine in the midst of her argument with Ciara.
Shein Button Detail Asymmetrical Wrap Romper
Unfortunately, this red romper was caught in the crossfire during that infamous wine toss. Thankfully, it's an affordable find from Shein if she wants to get another one. This high neck jumpsuit looks so incredibly sophisticated, especially at this price point. It's also available in black.
We got to see a behind-the-scenes look at Paige doing one of her Amazon fashion segments during the episode. She was wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a blue and white striped button-down shirt.
Kosusanill Two Piece Outfit
That button-down shirt is actually a part of this two-piece set from Amazon. This set is an essential for when you want to feel comfortable and look put-together at the same time. This set comes in many color options.
Nasty Gal Relaxed Fit Acid Wash Distressed Jeans
You're gonna regret it if you don't buy these jeans. These have range, working for casual ensembles to dressed-up looks. They also come in black and they are on sale at a major discount.
Paige killed it in this silky neon dress that she wore during the cast's Italian dinner.
Public Desire X Kenza Satin Cowl Front Mini Slip Dress in Chartreuse
This satin mini is a total showstopper for a special night out... or a dinner at home with your roommates who love to argue.
Summer House Season 6 Episode 9 Fashion
Despite the house-wide argument about Austen Kroll, Danielle looked polished and put-together in this yellow and pink striped, button-down top.
Gaoshi Lapel Matching Women's Striped Pocket Shirt & Shorts
This top comes in many color combinations. It's a great bathing suit coverup, an adorable option for brunch, and it can even work in an office setting. And, then there are the matching shorts (which are included!), which are super cute for a chill day.
Summer House Season 6 Episode 8 Fashion
Paige looked adorable in this black, button-up romper.
Milumia Women's Button Down Sleeveless Romper
This black romper is fashionable and it just doesn't get any easier than wearing a one-piece outfit. This cute ensemble also comes in blue
Lindsay wore this easy breezy jumpsuit on her way to the house for the weekend.
Free People FP Movement Hot Shot Onesie
This Free People jumpsuit is so comfortable that you'll want every single color. There are 10, by the way. Wear this over a bralette, a bathing suit top, or even a bodysuit. This can be styled in so many fun ways.
Amanda slayed in this brown, faux leather corset top.
Miaou Leia Corset
This corset top is trendy, yet so classic at the same time. You can even wear it as a layering piece under a blazer or cardigan.
After the episode, Danielle brought some springtime vibes with this floral two-piece suit for a Watch What Happens Live appearance.
Summer House Season 6 Episode 7 Fashion
Paige looked incredibly chic in this blazer that she wore to Kyle Cooke's birthday party.
Nasty Gal Shoulder Pad Tailored Longline Blazer
This is an incredibly versatile addition to your wardrobe. Pop this blazer on over your shoulders for a night out or you can wear it to the office. You can style this in so many fresh ways. Oh, and it's on sale.
Mya always has amazing swimwear. During this episode, she rocked a three piece look which included a bikini top, bikini bottom and matching zebra pants.
Shein 3pack Zebra Striped Pattern Bikini Swimsuit & Beach Pants
This more than just a swimsuit. It's a whole outfit. It doesn't get any easier or more fashionable than this bikini and matching pants combo. It's also available in two other prints.
Danielle wore a gorgeous yellow and pink bikini for the heart-to-heart discussion the the women had with Amanda.
Frankie's Bikinis Maggie Terry Underwire Bikini Top
This yellow and pink bikini top is perfect for a vacation. We couldn't find the exact bottoms from the episode, but this string bikini bottom has the same pattern. This suit also comes in additional colors.
Danielle looked amazing in a teal blazer with matching pants at Kyle's birthday.
Nasty Gal Oversized Pocket Suit Blazer & Tailored Pleat Front Wide Leg Suit Pants
This teal blazer is oversized with shoulder pads and functional pockets. Wear this to the office or for a night out with friends. Unfortunately, the matching pants are sold out in teal, but the blazer and the pants are both available in brown.
Summer House Season 6 Episode 6 Fashion
This one-piece swimsuit didn't get enough screen time on Summer House. Nevertheless, Mya looked amazing, as per usual.
Zaful Women's One Shoulder Ribbed Bikini Colorblock Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
This swimsuit looks like it would be super expensive, but this actually an affordable Amazon find. It's available in many colors and you can even wear it as a bodysuit with your favorite pair of jeans.
Amanda is always a style star, even she's just keeping it casual while she put her wedding invitations together. She made me want to get a pair of crossover jeans after I saw this episode.
Agolde Crisscross Jeans
Yes, a pair of blue jeans can actually be unique. How much are you loving this criss cross look?
HDLTE Women Tapered Jeans Crossover Pant Asymmetric Boyfriend Baggy Jean
If you love a crossover jean, but that price tag wasn't working for you, this pair from Amazon is such an on-point substitute.
Summer House Season 6 Episode 5 Fashion
Ciara blessed us with this metallic brown corset top for one of her interviews.
PrettyLittleThing Satin Corset
Upgrade your go-to going out look with this gorgeous satin corset top. This brown fabric is gorgeous, but that's not your only option. This top comes in 9 other colors.
Paige kept it cozy in this fuzzy, white two-piece lounge set for her girl chat with Amanda.
Nasty Gal Fluffy Knit Ruched Top And Shorts Lounge Set
This two-piece set is on sale for 50% off. You will not ever want to take this one off. It's so plush, super comfortable, and it's also available in a beautiful light blue.
Once again, Mya came through with the wardrobe. She wore a gorgeous baby blue, printed bikini for the cast's beach day.
SheIn Women's 3 Piece Tie Dye Underwire Bikini Set Swimsuit and Cover Up Beach Skirt
This bikini set includes a bathing suit, bathing suit bottom, and a matching sarong. We saw it in baby blue during the episode, but there are so many other colors to choose from.
Paige went for the gold with this stylish gold bikini for the cast's day at the beach.
Camila Coelho Patricia Top & Patricia Bottom
This gold bikini so on trend with the metal accents and unconventional cut-outs.
Summer House Season 6 Episode 4 Fashion
Paige looked like the goddess of the Hamptons in this white two-piece ensemble.
Camila Coelho Fellie Crop Top & Claire Midi Skirt
Nothing says "summer in the Hamptons" like an all-white ensemble. This two-piece look with the matching crop top and skirt embodies chic coolness.
If you love the two-piece look, but you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative, check out this one from Amazon. It also comes in a bunch of colors.
Ciara exuded casual coolness in this brown, belted mini dress.
Superdown Sofia Belted Mini Dress
This belted dress is giving a fashionable safari aesthetic. It's also available in an army green color. Style this with a cardigan and some tall boots in cold weather.
Amanda brought the throwback vibes to her birthday party with these fun, pink glasses.
Laspor Retro Rimless Rectangle Sunglasses
If pink is your color, you need these rectangle sunglasses. The compliments are inevitable.
Amanda's swimwear game is always on point. This two-toned red and white swimsuit gave us everything.
Shein Two Tone Underwire High Cut Bikini Swimsuit
This two-tone bikini looks high fashion, but it's actually a great affordable find that's also available in three other colors.
Summer House Season 6 Episode 3 Fashion
Amanda looked pretty in pink, wearing a strapless top for one of her interview looks.
Superdown Quincy Strapless Top
This hot pink, asymmetric top has a non-slip silicone lining to make sure that it stays where it needs to be.
Of course, the focus of this scene was the heated argument between Craig Conover and the girls, but we cannot ignore the cute sleepwear. Paige wore a matching, white ribbed set and Mya went for silky blue pajamas.
SheIn Contrast Binding Satin Pajama Set
Who can resist a pair of satin pajamas? These are luxurious and super comfortable. They also come in a dark pink shade.
PrettyLittleThing Rib Long Sleeve Crop And Boxer Shorts PJ Set
The white ribbed set from the episode is sold out, but you can get the same outfit in light blue.
Nasty Gal Button Down Collar Detail Knit Short Set
Since the white set isn't available, this one is a great substitute. Plus, it's budget friendly. This one also comes in lavender.
Danielle looked radiant in this floral two-piece look for her surprise date with Robert Sieber.
Yes, this isn't technically from a Summer House episode, but Lindsay did wear this velvet dress on the Watch What Happens Live episode that aired right after. That counts, right?
Michael Costello x Revolve Bleeker Midi Dress
This is a killer dress for a girls' night out or a date night. The unconventional cut-outs and the high, asymmetric neckline will bring a high fashion vibe to your wardrobe.
Summer House Season 6 Episode 2 Fashion
Amanda wore these vintage-looking aviators during the cast's Fourth of July party.
Freckles Mark Vintage Retro 70s Sunglasses
Don't you just love seeing an affordable Amazon find on TV? These retro-style shades come in so many colors and they have 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Paige served up glamour with these trendy rectangular sunglasses.
Alterancy Square Sunglasses
These rimless sunglasses are so unusual, yet so simple and cool. They're available in 12 colors.
The cast looked super festive for Fourth of July festivities. Danielle wore a denim bikini. Lindsay rocked a pair of American flag jeans. Stay tuned for Carl Radke's outfit deets.
River Island Denim Underwire Bikini Top in Blue
This denim bikini top is serving pinup vibes. Unfortunately, the matching bottoms are sold out, buy you can wear this bikini top with another bathing suit bottom or you can wear it with a crop top when you're not swimming.
Driftwood Farrah Embroidered Flare Jeans
Wear these patriotic jeans for Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Labor Day, the Olympics, the World Cup, or just whenever you feel like getting festive.
Lindsay was a trooper wearing loose, ripped jeans with some white sneakers during a rainstorm.
Agolde 90s Mid Rise Loose Fit
The 90s-inspired fashion is not going anywhere. You need these jeans in your life.
Veja V-10 Vegan Leather Sneakers
These white leather sneakers have subtle pops of color to bring a cool, retro aesthetic to any outfit.
Summer House Season 6 Episode 1 Fashion
Orange you loving Lindsay's first confessional look of the season?
Amanda Uprichard x Revolve Jasalina Dress
Take over the room in this bright orange slip dress. The dress has an adjustable tie at the back and high slit at the leg. It's available in four additional colors.
xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
If you're looking for a budget-friendly option, Paige DeSorbo recommended this Amazon slip dress. It comes in 20 colors and it has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mya wore this abstract halter neck top for her first dinner with the cast.
PrettyLittleThing Beige Woven Abstract Print Underbust Halterneck Cross Over Zip Corset
Make a statement with this abstract print top, which is also available in additional colors in sizes ranging from 0 to 12.
Ciara dazzled in this ice blue, ruched halter top for her first interview look.
Norma Kamali x Revolve Diana Crop
This crop top can be easily dressed up or down all year long. You can style this in so many different ways.
SheIn One Shoulder Rib-knit Top
If that crop top is a little pricey, but you want the same vibe, this one from SheIn has that same light blue hue.
Lioness The Goddess Crop
If you adore the ruching from that Norma Kamali top, this affordable alternative comes in blue, purple, and orange.
When Amanda arrived to the house for the first weekend of the summer, she was well-accessorized with this tote bag.
Saint Laurent Natural Downtown Baby Cabas In Raffia And Leather
This raffia and leather tote is the ideal bag for warm weather. It's fun, it's sophisticated, it's everything.
Pardon the blurry screenshot, but I just had to get Amanda's black and white sneakers into this roundup.
Vans Old Skool Core Classics
A lot of celebs are wearing these black and white Vans these days, including Rihanna and Megan Fox. These are a classic style that will be eternally cool. If you want to mix things up, there are additional color combinations to shop.
Paige rocked these velcro rollers and hair clips while she was en route to the house.
Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers, Yellow, 3 Medium & 3 Large Count
Sure, velcro rollers may seem like a thing of the past, but they are a total gamechanger, especially for anyone who's super busy because you can multitask while the rollers are in. You can put on makeup, drink your morning coffee, or whatever else is on your to-do list while your rollers are in.
Right after blow drying your hair, put in the rollers while your hair is still warm. Keep the rollers in for 10-15 minutes, take them out, and you'll have amazing volume. These Drybar rollers have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 25.3K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers. The glam squad used these on Pam & Tommy set to transform Lily James into Pamela Anderson.
Drybar Hold Me Styling Hair Clips- Set of 4
If you move around a lot or if you just want a little extra security for your rollers, use these clips from Drybar to hold your hair in place as it sets.
If you're looking for more Summer House-inspired shopping, here is Paige DeSorbo's 2022 fashion forecast with affordable Amazon picks.
—Originally published Mar. 28 at 9:18 PM PT.