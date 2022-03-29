Summer House Season 6 Fashion: The Best Outfits So Far from Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This season of Summer House is on another level. From the love connections to the partying to the drama, this cast is really bringing it. That's especially true with the fashion. Of course, I'm glued to my TV for the storylines, but I can't help getting distracted by all the great clothes, shoes, and accessories. Week after week, I think to myself, "I wonder where she got that dress."

If you are just as into the Summer House fashion, I hit pause, took screenshots, and did the research so you don't have to. Every week I will update this with clothes, accessories, and beauty products from the latest episode, including some affordable dupes (when applicable). To paraphrase Kyle Cooke, "Summer fashion should be fun." Keep on scrolling to see the best looks of the season worn by Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Mya Allen, and Ciara Miller.