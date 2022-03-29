Will Smith and Chris Rock: Where Hollywood Stands After Oscars Altercation

Watch : Oscars 2022 After-Party: Henry Golding & More React to Will Smith

Hollywood is divided after Will Smith and Chris Rock's shocking altercation on the Oscars 2022 stage.

In an unscripted moment during the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, Smith got up from his seat and confronted Rock after the comedian, who was onstage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary, made a crack about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, the result of a years-long struggles with alopecia.

After Smith slapped Rock across the face, the King Richard star returned to his seat and yelled twice to the Saturday Night Live alum: "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"

The audience at the Dolby Theatre fell silent, with many stars stunned at what unfolded before their eyes.

"'Shocking' is definitely a word a lot of people will be saying tonight," Henry Golding exclusively told E! News at the star-studded annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. "Low blows all around."