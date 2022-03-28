Tinder Swindler’s Simon Leviev Makes Some Big Claims On Instagram Live

Watch : Tinder Swindler, Swaggy to Sobbing & Pokemon GO to Jail

The Tinder Swindler is back—and he's sharing his side of the story.

Simon Leviev, the subject of the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, went live on Instagram on March 28 to answer all sorts of questions about the movie, his lifestyle, accusations against him and his future plans.

The question remains, however: Do we believe him?

The 31-year-old Leviev is the globe-trotting con man accused of coercing more than $10 million from women all around the world using the dating app Tinder. He would match with unsuspecting women on the app, get into relationships with them or befriend them, and then get money from them. Many of the victims that he manipulated—both emotionally and financially—were profiled in the documentary.

Leviev was arrested in Greece in 2019 after trying to use a fake passport. He was extradited back to his home country of Israel and sentenced to 15 months in prison after being convicted on four counts of fraud. He was released in May 2020 after serving only five months.

The Tinder Swindler was released on Netflix in February 2022, bringing Leviev's story—and larger-than-life personality—to the mainstream.