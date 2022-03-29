The Biggest Revelations From Craig Conover's New Book, Pillow Talk

Watch : Craig Conover Relives EMBARRASSING Fan Meet & Greet

Craig Conover is jumping from the small screen to the literary scene.



The Southern Charm star is taking fans on a trip down memory lane in his new book Pillow Talk: What's Wrong With My Sewing?, which hits shelves March 29.



Candidly sharing his life on the page, Craig looks back on the experiences that helped shape who he is today, from being a bullied high school teen to run-ins with the law, to how his Adderall addiction and fame affected his relationships, especially with former girlfriend and Bravo co-star Naomie Olindo.



"It's a weird feeling being open and vulnerable," he recently told E! News in an exclusive interview. "And you know, it's gonna be crazy hearing how everyone else takes to it."

Fans of the series are familiar with the star's passion for sewing, a hobby which he turned into a business—Sewing Down South—in 2018.

But, is the star ready to be an open book?