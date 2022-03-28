Richard Williams' Son Says "We Don't Condone Anyone Hitting Anyone" After Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Richard Williams’ son spoke out on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 ceremony, after the actor referenced Richard during his award acceptance speech.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 28, 2022 9:21 PMTags
Will SmithJada Pinkett SmithAwardsOscarsChris RockCelebrities2022 oscars
Watch: Will Smith Addresses Slap During Acceptance Speech

Chavoita LeSane, the son of Richard Williams, is speaking out about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

"We don't know all the details of what happened, but we don't condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it's in self-defense," Chavoita said, per a statement to NBC.

Chavoita is the half-brother to Serena and Venus Williams, who all share Richard as their father.

The statement comes after Will—who played Richard in the film King Richardslapped Chris onstage for taking a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, as she suffers from alopecia.

"Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?," Chris said during the March 27 ceremony.

After the physical outburst, Will returned to his seat in the audience before shouting, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"

Later in the evening, Will returned to the spotlight to accept the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. During his emotional acceptance speech, Will not only addressed the altercation, but compared his protective behavior to Richard's.

photos
Will Smith & Family Attend Vanity Fair Party After 2022 Oscars

"Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father," Will said, later adding, "Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis who is one the most strongest, most delicate people I've ever met. I got to protect Saniyya and Demi, the two actresses that play Venus and Serena...I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people."

 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Jaden Smith and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

2

Everything Jada Pinkett-Smith Has Said About Her Battle With Alopecia

3

Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

Sharing a similar sentiment to Chavoita's statement, the Academy has since spoken out on the matter on Twitter.

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," it said in Twitter post after the ceremony. "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

Trending Stories

1

Jaden Smith and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

2

Everything Jada Pinkett-Smith Has Said About Her Battle With Alopecia

3

Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

4

Where Chris Rock Went After That Will Smith Oscars 2022 Altercation

5

Beyoncé Brightens Up the 2022 Oscars Audience in Neon Yellow Gown

Latest News

The Latest in Celebrity Couple Style: The Biebers, Bennifer & More

Richard Williams' Son Doesn't "Condone" Will Smith's Oscars Slap

The Academy Is Exploring “Consequences” for Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Exclusive

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Say Stakes Were Higher on The Ultimatum

Oscars Producer Weighs In on Will Smith and Chris Rock's Altercation

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Bring the Fun to Oscars After-Party

Thin Brows Are the Latest '90s Trend To Make a Comeback