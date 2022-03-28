Why the Hosting Stakes Are Higher on The Ultimatum for Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Watch : Nick Lachey GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2021 Emmys

We're not in the pods anymore...

And the pressure is on for Vanessa and Nick Lachey! The social experiment veterans are taking on a new hosting challenge: The Ultimatum. And in an E! News exclusive interview, the couple revealed why there was a "massive difference" between hosting The Ultimatum and Love Is Blind.

"It's gonna sound weird," Nick said about the new social experiment series, "but the stakes almost feel a little higher in Ultimatum because these are people who have been together for a period of time."

The Ultimatum follows six different couples that are on the verge of marriage. The catch? One partner is ready to get married, the other, well, isn't. An ultimatum is issued and in just over eight weeks, the couples must either commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each person will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

Sounds intense, right? Well, Nick couldn't agree with us more.

"The emotional anxiety in the room was like palpable, like you could feel it, it was an emotional roller coaster," Nick continued, "and we were on it."