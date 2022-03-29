BRELAND, Elvie Shane, Parker McCollum and more to Perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Watch : 2020 CMT Music Awards: Must-See Fashion

The 2022 CMT Music Awards just got hotter.

Six rising stars have been named to perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage at the highly anticipated event on April 11, E! News has exclusively learned. Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith will hit the Side Stage—which has in the past featured several notable names who went on to become CMT winners and main stage performers—to perform their biggest hits.

In addition to their performance, the artists are going head-to-head in the Breakthrough Video of the Year category alongside fellow first-time nominee Tenille Arts, who performed on the Side Stage at last year's show.

The Side Stage acts will join the growing list of previously announced performers, including, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and more.

Earlier this month, the nominees for the 2022 CMT Music Awards—which will be hosted by singer Kelsea Ballerini and Captain America actor Anthony Mackie—were revealed.