BRELAND, Elvie Shane, Parker McCollum and more to Perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards

These six up-and-comers will perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards' vaunted side stage in hopes of one day making it to headliner status.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards just got hotter. 

Six rising stars have been named to perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage at the highly anticipated event on April 11, E! News has exclusively learned. Priscilla Block, BRELANDJessie James DeckerParker McCollumElvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith will hit the Side Stage—which has in the past featured several notable names who went on to become CMT winners and main stage performers—to perform their biggest hits.  

In addition to their performance, the artists are going head-to-head in the Breakthrough Video of the Year category alongside fellow first-time nominee Tenille Arts, who performed on the Side Stage at last year's show.

The Side Stage acts will join the growing list of previously announced performers, including, Kane BrownCody Johnson, Miranda LambertLittle Big TownCarly PearceCole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and more.

Earlier this month, the nominees for the 2022 CMT Music Awards—which will be hosted by singer Kelsea Ballerini and Captain America actor Anthony Mackie—were revealed. 

CMT Music Awards 2022 Nominations: See the Complete List

Kane leads country music's only fan-voted awards show with four nods, including CMT Performance of the Year, Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year. Following behind the "Lose It" singer with three nominations each are Mickey Guyton, Kelsea, and first-time nominees: Cody and BRELAND. 

Fans are now able to vote at vote.cmt.com, until Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m. ET. The top finalists for Video of the Year will be revealed later during the show.

To see the full list of nominees, click here.

