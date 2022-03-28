Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Were the Life of the Party at Oscars 2022 Celebration

Nobody appeared to have more fun than Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2022 after-party. Get the details on their rare date night out.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 28, 2022 8:28 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsSacha Baron CohenOscarsIsla FisherCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna & More STUN in After-Party Looks

Want to have a great party? Invite this Hollywood couple! 

On March 27, the biggest stars from movies, TV, music and sports came together for the Vanity Fair Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills. And while there were more than a few stars enjoying date night at the bash, one couple appears to have had the time of their lives.

Ladies and gentlemen, can we talk about Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's evening out?

After posing for photos on the red carpet, the duo went inside the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts where they mingled with Natalie Portman and James Corden. The group exchanged plenty of laughs while listening to music from DJ D-Nice.

Isla was also seen chatting with Keegan-Michael Key, Rita Ora and Kate Beckinsale, as attendees enjoyed In-N-Out burgers and took home items from the Lancôme beauty bar. Yah, we have a case of FOMO too. 

photos
2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Perhaps the cherry on top to the evening was Isla's outfit. The actress opted for a white off-the-shoulder gown from Giambattista Valli with jewelry from Dale Novick. She completed her look with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Isla and Sacha aren't the only couple who had a blast at Vanity Fair's annual bash. See more stars in attendance thanks to our massive fashion gallery below.

Trending Stories

1

Jaden Smith and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

2

Everything Jada Pinkett-Smith Has Said About Her Battle With Alopecia

3

Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse

Barbara in Armani Privé; Dylan in Emporio Armani

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Lana Condor

In Brilliant Earth jewelry

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Halsey

In Dolce & Gabbana

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Regé-Jean Page

In Giorgio Armani

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Laura Harrier

In Off-White 

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Patrick Schwarzenegger

In Giorgio Armani

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Megan Thee Stallion

In Mônot

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Saweetie

In Etro

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Zooey Deschanel

In Christopher John Rogers

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Venus Williams
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Nicole Richie

In Saint Laurent

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lily James
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Maggie Gyllanhaal
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Olivia Colman
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Winnie Harlow

In Versace

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Julianne Hough
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Hailee Steinfeld

In Rokh

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Marlee Matlin
Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Alessandra Ambrosio

In Stephane Rolland 

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Maddie Ziegler

In Monique Lhuillier

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz

In Saint Laurent

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jada Pinkett Smith
John Shearer/Getty Images
Zoey Deutch

In Carolina Herrera

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Regina Hall
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Tessa Thompson

In Schiaparelli with Wolford tights

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Phoebe Robinson

In Nina shoes

photos
View More Photos From Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1

Jaden Smith and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

2

Everything Jada Pinkett-Smith Has Said About Her Battle With Alopecia

3

Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

4

Where Chris Rock Went After That Will Smith Oscars 2022 Altercation

5

Oscars 2022: Jamie Lee Curtis on Why She's Proud of Maggie Gyllenhaal

Latest News

The Academy Is Exploring “Consequences” for Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Exclusive

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Say Stakes Were Higher on The Ultimatum

Oscars Producer Weighs In on Will Smith and Chris Rock's Altercation

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Bring the Fun to Oscars After-Party

Thin Brows Are the Latest '90s Trend To Make a Comeback

Love Is Blind Creator Defends Vetting Process After Shake Drama

How Erika Jayne & More RHOBH Stars Celebrated the 2022 Oscars