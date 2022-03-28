Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Were the Life of the Party at Oscars 2022 Celebration

Watch : Kim Kardashian, Rihanna & More STUN in After-Party Looks

Want to have a great party? Invite this Hollywood couple!

On March 27, the biggest stars from movies, TV, music and sports came together for the Vanity Fair Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills. And while there were more than a few stars enjoying date night at the bash, one couple appears to have had the time of their lives.

Ladies and gentlemen, can we talk about Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's evening out?

After posing for photos on the red carpet, the duo went inside the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts where they mingled with Natalie Portman and James Corden. The group exchanged plenty of laughs while listening to music from DJ D-Nice.

Isla was also seen chatting with Keegan-Michael Key, Rita Ora and Kate Beckinsale, as attendees enjoyed In-N-Out burgers and took home items from the Lancôme beauty bar. Yah, we have a case of FOMO too.