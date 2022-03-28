Love Is Blind Creator Defends Vetting Process After Shake Drama

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Star Shake Apologizes to Ex-Fiancee Deepti

Love Is Blind is finally addressing its Shake problem.

Season two of the Netflix reality dating show was not short on drama, but it was one particular cast member that enraged fans the most: Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee. The veterinarian-turned-DJ rubbed many viewers the wrong way with the way he treated former fiancée Deepti Vempati.

Now, the show's creator Chris Coelen is defending his participation and the Love Is Blind casting process.

"Listen, we vet people coming into the show. It's not an infallible process. I'm not unhappy that Shake made it onto the show," Coelen told The Hollywood Reporter. "The intention is that you invite into the pods people who go through a pretty rigorous process to be chosen, and they have a stated intention of being serious about finding someone."

The way Shake and Deepti's relationship played out was uncomfortable to watch, but Coelen said he wouldn't have changed a thing.