See How Erika Jayne, Kathy Hilton and More RHOBH Stars Celebrated the 2022 Oscars

Watch : Oscars 2022: BEST Red Carpet Moments

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast went full Hollywood for the 2022 Oscars.

On March 27, the show's stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton all turned out for one of the biggest events of awards season, the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party. Snapping selfies and socializing with the soiree's many guests—Lady Gaga, Saweetie and Ed Harris were just a few of the big names in attendance—the cast also partied with season 12 newcomers Sanela Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino. The latter had a special reason for celebrating, too: as Will Smith's ex-wife, Sheree was rooting for him to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Once that became a reality in spite of the previous drama that played out on the Oscars stage, Sheree, along with her son with Will, Trey Smith, joined the actor and his other family members to commemorate the occasion.