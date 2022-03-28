See How Erika Jayne, Kathy Hilton and More RHOBH Stars Celebrated the 2022 Oscars

The RHOBH cast celebrated the 2022 Oscars in style. See next season newcomer Sheree Zampino saluting her ex-husband Will Smith's win, Erika Jayne walking the carpet and more insider pics.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast went full Hollywood for the 2022 Oscars. 

On March 27, the show's stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle BeauvaisCrystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton all turned out for one of the biggest events of awards season, the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party. Snapping selfies and socializing with the soiree's many guests—Lady Gaga, Saweetie and Ed Harris were just a few of the big names in attendance—the cast also partied with season 12 newcomers Sanela Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino. The latter had a special reason for celebrating, too: as Will Smith's ex-wife, Sheree was rooting for him to win the Academy Award for Best Actor

Once that became a reality in spite of the previous drama that played out on the Oscars stage, Sheree, along with her son with Will, Trey Smith, joined the actor and his other family members to commemorate the occasion. 

2022 Oscars After Parties

Kathy, too, partied with her Bravo co-stars before heading out to a different party. See all of the photos from the RHOBH cast's Oscars celebrations below!

Instagram
Girls' Glam Night Out

Real Housewives of Beverly HillsSheree ZampinoGarcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung MinkoffDorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne were among the many stars to attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
The O.G.

Kyle Richards was a vision in a black-and-white gown.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Regal as Ever

Garcelle donned an Andrew Gn dress, complete with glistening crystals and sequins.

Instagram
Showing Her Support

Sheree isn't only a new Housewife, she's also the ex-wife of Best Actor winner—and biggest headline makerWill Smith.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Party Hopping

Before leaving to watch the awards show with her son, Trey Smith, and several of Will's family members—including Trey's siblings Willow and Jaden Smith, whose mom is Jada Pinkett Smith—Sheree partied with her fellow RHOBH castmates.

Instagram
A Win for the Family

Despite the on-stage drama, Will ultimately took home the Best Actor Oscar. "Epic Night!" Sheree wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations again - when 1 wins we all win!"

Instagram
Bringing the Glamour

Dorit truly delivered, rocking vintage Roberto Cavalli.

David Buchan/Shutterstock
A Woman at Work

Sheree's fellow RHOBH newbie Sanela Diana Jenkins also stunned at the Elton John AIDS Foundation event, where her lifestyle drink company Neuro Drinks was front and center as a sponsor.

Instagram
New BFFs

"A post dedicated to my incredibly generous and loving friend," Crystal wrote on Instagram in a tribute to Diana. "Thank you @sdjneuro for having me and always making sure I'm included in all ways. It was a beautiful night."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC
It's Expensive to Be Her

Erika rocked a pantsuit and emerald accessories.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC
Party Pals

Elton John's husband David Furnish and singer-songwriter Asher Monroe joined the RHOBH ladies for a group shot.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Smiles All Around

Dorit shared this snapshot to her Instagram Stories, writing, "gorgeous night with these beauties."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC
All Together Now

The only Housewives missing from the Oscars event were Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke, who were both in New York.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Pretty in Pink

Kathy Hilton attended not one, but two Oscars parties. After hitting up the Elton John AIDS Foundation event, she later socialized at Vanity Fair's annual after-party.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
All the Sparkles

Crystal dazzled in a Stello gown.

Instagram
Selfie Fun

Kyle kept RHOBH fans entertained by documenting the evening on her Instagram Stories.

Instagram
Take Two

Garcelle puckered up for a pic with Kyle, too.

Instagram
Date Night

Crystal's husband Rob Minkoff—who directed 1995 Academy Award winner for Best Score The Lion King—joined her at the Elton John AIDS Foundation watch party.

Instagram
Mid-Party Pic

Is it time for RHOBH season 12 yet?

