The Goldbergs Might Just Get a Season 10 After Jeff Garlin Exit

We may be heading back to the '80s again after all! The Goldbergs may get another season following Jeff Garlin's exit from the ABC sitcom. Get the details here!

This news calls for some mandatory hugs from Beverly Goldberg! 

On March 28, E! News confirmed that Wendi McLendon-Covey, who stars as the overprotective and lovable mother on The Goldbergs, has closed a new deal to return to the ABC comedy. Though there is no official announcement regarding whether the show—which is currently the longest running live-action network comedy series on the air—will be renewed for a 10th season, this development is leaving us hopeful. 

This news follows McLendon-Covey's co-star and on-screen husband Jeff Garlin's exit from the family comedy. Back in December, Garlin exited the series after multiple complaints about his behavior on set resulted in an HR investigation.

The 59-year-old actor left the series in the middle of its ninth season. The actor was believed to have had one more day of shooting left at the time of his departure, according to Deadline. Since Garlin's departure, the series has used a body double and superimposed his face into scenes. 

McLendon-Covey recently weighed in on Garlin's departure on Twitter.

On March 16, after journalist Noel Murray tweeted a clip from the show, stating that, "they should either cancel The Goldbergs or kill off Jeff Garlin's character because the workarounds they've been using this season ain't working," the actress responded.

"This season threw us for a loop," McLendon-Covey wrote on Twitter, "because a.) it's hard to incorporate someone who doesn't want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we werent about to re-write the 2nd half of the season. We're doing our best."

All wE! know is that we hope there's a lot more of Beverly's funky sweaters in the potential 10th season. 

Catch the next episode of The Goldbergs on April 13.

