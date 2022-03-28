The Goldbergs Might Just Get a Season 10 After Jeff Garlin Exit

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

This news calls for some mandatory hugs from Beverly Goldberg!

Wendi McLendon-Covey, who stars as the overprotective and lovable mother on The Goldbergs, has closed a new deal to return to the ABC comedy, Deadline reports. Though there is no official announcement regarding whether the show—which is currently the longest running live-action network comedy series on the air—will be renewed for a 10th season, this development is leaving us hopeful.

This news follows McLendon-Covey's co-star and on-screen husband Jeff Garlin's exit from the family comedy. Back in December, Garlin exited the series after multiple complaints about his behavior on set resulted in an HR investigation.

The 59-year-old actor left the series in the middle of its ninth season. The actor was believed to have had one more day of shooting left at the time of his departure, according to Deadline. Since Garlin's departure, the series has used a body double and superimposed his face into scenes.