Dolores Catania Reveals Reason for Teresa Giudice's Emergency Surgery and Shares Health Update

Dolores Catania gave an update on her RHONJ co-star Teresa Giudice after she recently underwent emergency surgery. Find out what caused Teresa's health scare and hospitalization.

Teresa Giudice is on the mend.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was admitted to the hospital on March 23 and underwent an emergency medical procedure. Now, her Bravo co-star and BFF Dolores Catania is revealing the cause of Teresa's health scare.

"She had her appendix out," Dolores told E! News exclusively on March 28. "Now it just takes time to heal. But it was emergency surgery so she's in a lot of pain."

Dolores added that she "just spoke to" Teresa and "she's not well." "She's not feeling good at all. It's bad," she revealed. "She's in a tremendous amount of pain."

Teresa's daughter Gia Giudice shared a "get well soon" message for her mom on her Instagram after the hospitalization. "Such a trooper. I love you," she wrote alongside a photo of a masked-Teresa in a hospital bed. "Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @TeresaGiudice."

Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas: Romance Rewind

Teresa's rep later confirmed to E! News that she was recovering and resting.

"She is recuperating and is looking forward to speedy recovery," her rep said in a statement, noting that the surgery was non-cosmetic. "She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes."

Gia's dad and Teresa's ex-husband Joe Giudice shared the same snapshot of her on Instagram, captioning it, "Please pray for Teresa as she's been admitted to the hospital."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

