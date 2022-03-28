Twilight, Euphoria and More Casts Reunite in Must-See Oscars Photos

The casts of Twilight, Big Little Lies and more fan-favorite shows and movies reunited at the 2022 Oscars ceremony and after-parties. See the pics here!

Now this is an Oscars reunion you can sink your teeth into.

At the Vanity Fair after-party, Best Actress nominee Kristen Stewart posed for photos with Breaking Dawn co-star Rami Malek, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2019. The actors stood side by side on the red carpet, with Kristen debuting a new Chanel gown after wearing a suit and shorts for the ceremony. 

The Twilight reunion was just one of many to take place on Hollywood's biggest night. During the Academy Awards, hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, ABC brought together the stars of JunoWhite Men Can't JumpThe Godfather and Pulp Fiction, with each A-list group presenting awards to the 2022 winners—talk about an honor!

Then, there were the impromptu reunions that took place during breaks and at the after-parties, with the stars of Euphoria and Big Little Lies spotted catching up. (In one sweet pic, Nicole Kidman shows Zoë Kravitz some love.)

To see these behind-the-scenes moments from the 2022 Oscars, keep scrolling!

Spider-Man

Zendaya and Andrew Garfield posed for pictures after becoming friends on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home last year. 

Euphoria

No hard feelings here! While their Euphoria characters came to blows in season two of the HBO series, the actors are clearly on good terms IRL.

Juno

Jennifer GarnerElliott Page and J.K. Simmons came together on the 2022 Oscars stage to present the award for Best Original Screenplay, which went to CODA.

Twilight

A decade ago, Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek starred opposite each other in the penultimate Twilight film Breaking Dawn: Part One

White Men Can't Jump

Rosie PerezWesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson had the audience in stitches while presenting, with Harrelson calling out Academy voters for not giving him an Oscar yet. As he put it, "Nominated three times, but this is the most words I've ever spoken here. Presenting is where it's at!"

Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman gave Zoë Kravitz a sweet kiss on the hand as they stretched their legs during a commercial break.

The Godfather

Famed director Francis Ford Coppola joined stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro onstage to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the critically-acclaimed film. 

Euphoria, Again

The stars who play Rue and Fez gave the camera a smile as they mingled at the Vanity Fair after-party.

Pulp Fiction

Uma ThurmanJohn Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson did a little dance as they came out to present Best Actor in a Leading Role, an award that went to Will Smith.

