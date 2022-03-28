Allow Dakota Johnson to Dazzle You With Her Oscars After-Party Look

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a beautiful Gucci gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. See the outfit here!

And the award for best-dressed goes to...

Okay, admittedly it's a tough call, but Dakota Johnson is certainly in the running after she donned a dusty rose feathered Gucci gown at the March 27 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The dress featured flowing feathers, voluminous sleeves and a long train, plus a plunging neckline and glittering sequins. 

No stranger to the Italian brand, the 32-year-old has frequently been seen sporting Gucci on red carpets, including the 2017 Oscars, the 2021 Venice Film Festival and most recently, the 2022 SXSW Conference.

And the actress complemented her ethereal look by going a full 50 shades of blush (okay a handful) thanks to a soft pink lipstick, and pink-toned eyeshadow.

Johnson—who recently starred in The Lost Daughterwas joined at the event by co-stars Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, as well as writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

photos
Oscars 2022: Candid Moments

Continue scrolling to see all the after-party looks that left us floored!

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Megan Thee Stallion

In Mônot

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Zooey Deschanel

In Christopher John Rogers

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Winnie Harlow

In Versace

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Julianne Hough
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Hailee Steinfeld

In Rokh

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Marlee Matlin
Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Alessandra Ambrosio

In Stephane Rolland 

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Maddie Ziegler
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz

In Saint Laurent

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jada Pinkett Smith
John Shearer/Getty Images
Zoey Deutch

In Carolina Herrera

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Regina Hall
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Tessa Thompson

In Schiaparelli with Wolford tights

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Molly Sims
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart

In Chanel

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chloe Bailey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Camila Mendes

In Carolina Herrera

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Timothee Chalamet
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Zendaya
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Maude Apatow

In Saint Laurent

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Serena Williams

In Versace

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Barbie Ferreira

In Fendi

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Poppy Delevingne

In Christopher Kane

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Dakota Johnson

In Gucci

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kourtney in Dolce & Gabbana

photos
View More Photos From Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

