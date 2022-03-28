Everything Jada Pinkett-Smith Has Said About Her Battle With Alopecia

"Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that," she said in a video posted to Instagram in December 2021. "It just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult to hide, so I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions."

She also said that she's going to start adding some bling to her new look. "You know, mama's going to put some rhinestones in there," Pinkett-Smith joked. "I'm going to make me a little crown. That's what mama's going to do."

Not that she needs the extra sparkle to shine bright.