See Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Date Night at the 2022 Oscars

Beyoncé stood out in the crowd wearing a chic and trendy yellow gown as she celebrated the success of her original song "Be Alive," written for Will Smith's King Richard.

Forget King Richard—we want to talk about Queen Bey.

Beyoncé was sitting front and center for the 2022 Oscars following her breathtaking performance of Best Original Song nominee "Be Alive." And though she skipped the carpet, the singer's bright yellow gown ensured she claimed the spotlight inside.

And why shouldn't she shine bright? After all, the King Richard song marks Beyoncé's very first Oscar nomination. She was recognized alongside Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas," "Down to Joy" from Belfast, the James Bond tune "No Time to Die" and Four Good Days' "Somehow You Do." 

Like the other nominees, Beyoncé had the opportunity to perform for Oscar viewers and she did not disappoint. Appearing on a bright yellow stage in Compton—where Serena and Venus Williams were brought up under the tutelage of dad Richard Williams—the singer was joined by a group of dancers including her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. (Her first-ever Oscars appearance, the 10-year-old is already a seasoned Grammy winner thanks to her work on Mom's "Brown Skin Girl.")

But Beyoncé's plus-one at Hollywood's biggest night went to husband Jay-Z, who was by her side for the show. The pair posed alongside Tyler Perry during a break in the show, with Jay-Z looking handsome in a white and black tuxedo.

King Richard was nominated in five other categories, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress fo Aunjanue Ellis, Best Original Screenplay for Zach Baylin and Best Film Editing Pamela Martin. Will Smith, who played the titular role, took home the Oscar for Best Actor.

