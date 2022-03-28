See Will Smith’s Kids Support Their Dad at Vanity Fair Party After Chris Rock Incident

Watch : Will Smith's SLAP at Oscars 2022: Celebrities REACT

Despite the debacle, Will Smith's after-party celebration with his family went off without a hitch.



Just hours after he made headlines for his onstage altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars (in case this is your first scroll through the Internet today, check out the details here) and subsequent Best Actor win, the King Richard star attended the Vanity Fair after-party with wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and kids Trey, 29 (whose mom is his ex Sheree Zampino), Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21.

In the photos from the star-studded affair, the Smith crew seemed to have recovered from the whole rollercoaster of an evening, with the 53-year-old actor even seen rapping along to his own music throughout the night.



Just hours earlier, though, the multihyphenate was in less of a time-to-sit-back-and-unwind mood. After presenter Chris took a swipe at his wife's shaved head, joking, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?" Will literally swung into action to defend the actress, who has been candid about her struggle with alopecia. Climbing on stage from his front row seat to slap Chris, Will yelled at the comedian, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"