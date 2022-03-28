Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Oscars PDA Continued at the 2022 Vanity Fair After-Party

After a steamy red-carpet appearance at the 2022 Oscars, Kravis turned up the heat again at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker pack on the PDA here!

If there's one thing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love, it's some gold old-fashioned PDA.

The engaged couple shared a makeout sesh on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on March 27, but they didn't stop there. After changing into after-party 'fits—a nude-and-black lace vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown for her, a black evening jacket atop a sleek suit for him—Kourtney and Travis attended the Vanity Fair after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., where they once again showed each other some love.

Before heading inside to celebrate with the likes of Sebastian Stan, Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and other attendees—not to mention Kourtney's sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner—the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Blink-182 drummer posed for several photos on the carpet. Unable to keep their hands off each other, they spiced things up for the cameras in true Kravis style. One particularly passionate snapshot even showed Travis grabbing Kourtney's butt as she displayed a big smile.

For the awards ceremony itself, Kourtney wore a vintage Thierry Mugler dress and Travis sported an Armani double-breasted suit.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Kourtney's sisters also posed for photos outside of the annual Vanity Fair party, with Kim—sans boyfriend Pete Davidson—rocking a neon blue body-con Balenciaga gown paired with silver sunglasses, and Kendall, a dramatic black backless gown also designed by Balenciaga.

See Kim and Kendall's looks, along with more star-studded fashion from Vanity Fair's after-party, here. Keep scrolling to check out more photos of Kourtney and Travis at the 2022 Oscars. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Tongue Tied
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Feeling This Evening
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Posed to Perfection
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Passionate PDA
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
A Finishing Touch
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Look of Love

