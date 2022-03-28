Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Oscars PDA Continued at the 2022 Vanity Fair After-Party

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot

If there's one thing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love, it's some gold old-fashioned PDA.

The engaged couple shared a makeout sesh on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on March 27, but they didn't stop there. After changing into after-party 'fits—a nude-and-black lace vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown for her, a black evening jacket atop a sleek suit for him—Kourtney and Travis attended the Vanity Fair after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., where they once again showed each other some love.

Before heading inside to celebrate with the likes of Sebastian Stan, Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and other attendees—not to mention Kourtney's sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner—the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Blink-182 drummer posed for several photos on the carpet. Unable to keep their hands off each other, they spiced things up for the cameras in true Kravis style. One particularly passionate snapshot even showed Travis grabbing Kourtney's butt as she displayed a big smile.