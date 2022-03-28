Will Smith Posted About "Chaos" Hours Before Oscars Altercation With Chris Rock

Watch : Will Smith's SLAP at Oscars 2022: Celebrities REACT

We're guessing this isn't what Will Smith had in mind when he wrote his pre-Oscars post.

Just hours before his incident with Chris Rock at the March 27 Academy Awards, the actor took to Instagram and shared a series of snapshots of himself and wife Jada Pinkett Smith modeling their awards-show attire, captioning the photos, "Me 'n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos." Along with the pictures, which gave followers another look at the actress' green Jean Paul Gaultier gown and the Oscar winner's Dolce & Gabbana tux, Smith uploaded the viral social media sound that says, "Good morning, everyone. God has let me live another day, and I'm about to make it everyone's problem."

At the ceremony itself hours later, Smith jumped up onstage after Rock, who was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature Film, made a G.I. Jane joke about Pinkett Smith, who has a shaved head and has spoken about her alopecia diagnosis. The 1997 movie G.I. Jane starred Demi Moore as as a navy lieutenant with a shaved head.

"Jada, I love ya," Rock said, "G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?"

Smith got out of his seat, jumped onstage, slapped Rock and then returned to his seat. "Wow!" the stand-up star said. "Will Smith just smacked the s--t out of me."

Back at his seat, Smith told Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth."

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Rock has declined to file a police report against Smith.