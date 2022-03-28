Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Controversial "Get Your F--king Ass Up and Work" Comment

Watch : Kim Kardashian DEBUTS Pete Davidson's Tattoo Tribute

Kim Kardashian is finally addressing her controversial remarks about women in business.



During a March 28 appearance on Good Morning America, the SKIMS CEO said the comments she made in a Variety profile earlier this month telling women in business to "get your f--king ass up and work" were "taken out of context."



"Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it," she told GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts. "It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you're famous for being famous. And I…my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."



Kim, 41, added that overnight success won't come easily for people who are on a reality TV show or have a large social media following.