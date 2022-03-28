Jon Hamm and Girlfriend Anna Osceola Make Red Carpet Debut at Oscars Party

High schoolers have the prom, Hollywood has the Academy Awards. See the moment Mad Men alum Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola made their years-long romance official at the 2022 Oscars.

By Kisha Forde Mar 28, 2022 1:28 PMTags
AwardsOscarsJon HammCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Best of Oscars GLAMBOT 2022: Billie Eilish, Kravis & More

A big night to take a big step (and repeat).
 
Almost two years after they first began sparking romance rumors, Mad Men alum Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola made their red carpet debut at an after party for the 2022 Academy Awards. The couple attended an annual viewing party hosted by Mercedes-Benz—Jon is a brand ambassador—in Beverly Hills on Sunday, March 27.
 
Having reportedly first met while filming the Mad Men series finale in 2015,a source confirmed to Us Weekly in June 2020 that the actors, were indeed, an item—Jon's first serious romance after announcing the end of his nearly two-decade relationship with screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt in 2015.
 
"With great sadness, we have decided to separate, after 18 years of love and shared history," read a joint statement released from the pair at the time. "We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward."

photos
Oscars 2022: Candid Moments

A few years after Jon admitted to InStyle that being single "sucks," he was spotted out with Anna. Nothing like a joint appearance on Hollywood's biggest night to make things officially official.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

Trending Stories

1

Jaden Smith and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

2

A History of Will and Jada's Oscar Night Issues With Chris Rock

3

Kim Kardashian Addresses "Get Your F--king Ass Up and Work" Comment

For more pics of the stars from the after parties for the 2022 Oscars, keep scrolling…

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Rainey Qualley, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Lady Gaga, David Furnish, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Tara Dollinger, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Caitlyn Jenner, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Sharon Osbourne, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Fran Drescher, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Patricia Arquette and Rosanna Arquette, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Rob Minkoff and Crystal Kung Minkoff, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Billy Porter and Heidi Klum, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Karrueche Tran, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Maria Bakalova, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Tinx, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Brandi Carlile, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Donatella Versace, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Christina Milian, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Sandra Lee, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Soo Joo Park, Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Viewing Party
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix
Jennifer Garner, 2022 Netflix Oscar Party

Trending Stories

1

Jaden Smith and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

2

A History of Will and Jada's Oscar Night Issues With Chris Rock

3

Jennifer Garner Makes Surprise Appearance on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

4

Kim Kardashian Addresses "Get Your F--king Ass Up and Work" Comment

5
Exclusive

How the Oscars 2022 Audience Reacted to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Latest News

See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Vanity Fair Oscar Party PDA

Will Smith Posted on "Chaos" Before Oscars Altercation With Chris Rock

Kim Kardashian Addresses "Get Your F--king Ass Up and Work" Comment

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Make Red Carpet Debut at Oscars Party

Sephora Sale Today Only: Save 50% on Origins, Peter Thomas Roth & More

Update!

Stars You’ll Be Shocked to Find Out Have Never Won an Oscar

Why Beauties Everywhere Love Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Makeup