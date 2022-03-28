Sephora Sale Today Only: Save 50% on Origins, Peter Thomas Roth & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Origins, Peter Thomas Roth, and Sephora Collection. And, that is not all: you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores
This mask is a true staple. Add this into your weekly skincare routine to detoxify the pores, clear up breakouts, and prevent new breakouts from popping up. I've been using this one for years. I have very reactive skin and this mask clears up breakouts without irritating my skin. If you haven't tried it yet, check it out while it's on sale for half price.
This mask has 194.K "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper sharing, "I LOVE this product. I use it once a week and it makes a super noticeable difference with my pores and overall quality of my skin. I like to first derma-plane my face, apply the mask, rinse, and moisturizer really well. The next day my skin always looks amazing. I can definitely tell if I miss a week."
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer
This sunscreen has a unique cream-to-water formula that doesn't feel greasy or heavy on your skin. The brand claimed that this sunscreen provides "up to 72 hours of hydration, even after cleansing."
This sunscreen has 22.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. A fan of the sunscreen said, "Perfect and light weight with the exact amount of hydration for the day. Love it that it has an Sun Protection Factor of a 45. Excellent underneath and liquid foundation."
Sephora Collection #Eyestories Eyeshadow Palette
This mini eyeshadow palette is full of soft pinks and berry shades in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. This mini palette is great to have in your bag to take your look from day to night and it's perfect for travel.
This palette has 51.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper sharing, "A pallet for this price is AMAZING!!! The colors are very pigmented and it's also very good for traveling since it is small. This pallet is especially good if you're a beginner in makeup."
Another customer said, "For the money, it can't be beat. At twice the price, I still would have given it a high rating. The colors are nice, go on and wear well, and are more usable than they might seem, offering everything from a very light, "no-makeup" look to something more dramatic."
Sephora Collection 1 Minute Face Masks
This mask is great to bring some hydration to dry skin. All you need is one minute to revitalize your skin. This packaging is super travel-friendly too.
This mask has 15.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I'm impressed. These are fabulous! They're inexpensive and quick to use when you just want a little pick me up for your skin but don't have a lot of time to invest in a longer treatment. I will definitely be buying these regularly even just for those times your want to do a little something nice for your skin."
Another person said, "Too much love for this quick one minute mask. They are my go to masks cuz I've a very dehydrated and dry skin. Also my skin is super sensitive but it is good so far."
If you're looking for more great beauty buys, this TikTok-famous mascara is "endlessly buildable," clump-free, and it lives up to the hype.