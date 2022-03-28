Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Bold Blue Look at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Kim Kardashian had cameras flashing on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's 2022 Oscars after-party. See her twinning moment with sister Kendall Jenner inside the event.

By Jess Cohen Mar 28, 2022 12:20 PMTags
Can you keep up with Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga looks? Her latest is definitely a standout.

The SKIMS mogul, who recently starred in a campaign for the brand, chose a neon blue gown for Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party on March 27, pairing the ensemble with silver sunglasses. After posing solo on the carpet, Kim—who was without boyfriend Pete Davidson—met up with sister Kendall Jenner inside the event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The sisters even had a twinning moment as they struck a pose for cameras in their coordinating Balenciaga ensembles and sunglasses. 

In addition to Kim and Kendall, Kourtney Kardashian also hit the star-studded party alongside her fiancé Travis Barker. After wearing a Mugler design on the Oscars red carpet earlier in the night, Kourtney did a quick change into Vintage Dolce & Gabbana for the Vanity Fair bash.

photos
2022 Oscars Most Jaw-Dropping Moments

Want to see all the star-studded fashion from Vanity Fair's after-party? Check out the gallery below!

Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chace Crawford
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Alexandra Daddario

In Carolina Herrera

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jason Ritter & Melanie Lynskey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sebastian Stan
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Keegan-Michael & Elle Key
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rosie Perez
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Natalie Portman

In Christian Dior

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rashida Jones

In Vampires Wife

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Sofia Coppola
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
David Spade
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ryan Michelle Bathe

   

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Sterling K. Brown

   

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Emily Ratajkowski

In Armani Privé

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson

  

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Minnie Driver
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Michael Gandolfini
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Katie Holmes
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike

Hunter in Rick Owens 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy in Georges Hobeika

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

In Saint Laurent

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Camila Morrone

In Alexandre Vauthier

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

   

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Anya Taylor-Joy

In Christian Dior

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Diane Lane

  

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Adrien Brody
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Isla Fisher

In Giambattista Valli

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Simon Rex
John Shearer/Getty Images
Joan Collins
photos
View More Photos From Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

