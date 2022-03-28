Chris Rock Has Not Filed Police Report After Will Smith Slap at Oscars

Later that night, the Fresh Prince alum went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams—father of Venus and Serena Williams—in King Richard.



As he took the stage to accept his first Oscar award, he became emotional and he issued an apology for his actions against Rock.

"I want to apologize to the Academy," the Aladdin actor said. "I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees."

"Love will make you do crazy things," he added. "I'm hoping that the Academy invites me back."