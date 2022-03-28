Chris Rock Has Not Filed Police Report After Will Smith Slap at Oscars

The LAPD will not be moving forward with an investigation of the physical altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. Keep scrolling to find out more details.

Chris Rock will not press charges against Will Smith for slapping him on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards.
 
In a statement obtained by E! News, the Los Angeles Police Department said their "investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."
 
E! News has reached out to reps for Rock and Smith for comment and has not heard back.
 
During the March 27 event, Rock, 57, took the stage and made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith—who shaved her head after suffering from alopecia—saying, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?"
 
While the audience laughed, the Girls Trip actress, 50, rolled her eyes, prompting Smith, 53, to leave his seat, march on stage and slap the comedian in the face. Once he returned to his seat, the I Am Legend actor yelled to Rock, "Keep my wife's name out your f--king mouth."

Later that night, the Fresh Prince alum went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams—father of Venus and Serena Williams—in King Richard
 
As he took the stage to accept his first Oscar award, he became emotional and he issued an apology for his actions against Rock. 

"I want to apologize to the Academy," the Aladdin actor said. "I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees."

"Love will make you do crazy things," he added. "I'm hoping that the Academy invites me back."

Hours after the altercation, the Academy took to Twitter to address the incident. 

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the statement, which was posted on Twitter on March 28, read. "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

