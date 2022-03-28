Oscars 2022: Every Epic Moment You Didn't See on TV

You're about to experience a cinematic masterpiece.
And no, we're not just talking about the movies—think: Spencer, CODA, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, King Richard, The Power of the Dog more—being recognized at the 2022 Oscars But rather, the awards show itself. After all, with stars like Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Travis Barker and Lady Gaga gathered together under one roof, we're bound to see an epic evening unfold. (Not to mention, the March 27 Academy Awards is hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. So yeah, make that epic and hilarious.)
Now, here's where we come in. E! News has an exclusive, backstage pass to Hollywood's biggest night, which means we have all the details that will guarantee to make you feel like you were really inside the Dolby Theater.
So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for everything the cameras didn't catch...
2:51 p.m. PT: Jamie Lee Curtis adds a new title to her resume: Director. Well, kind of. From behind the camera, she guides Sofia Carson as the 28-year-old poses on the red carpet. After, the duo take a seat on the steps for a snap together.
3:08 p.m.: She should be over all the butterflies...but even Reba gets a little nervous when she's asked to film a TikTok.
3:18 p.m.: While host Wanda Sykes starts making her way through the red carpet, her wife Alex pauses to say hi to onlookers. Meanwhile, as Sofia Carson makes her way over to E!'s Glambot, a fan shouts out, "You look so pretty!" In line, Este Haim, Alana Haim and Danielle Haim take selfies together.
3:28 p.m.: West Side Story's Paloma Garcia Lee runs up to director Steven Spielberg for a hug. After they pose for a picture together, she thanks the photographer for "capturing" the moment.
3:40 p.m.: Bible, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker twirl for the Glambot.
3:49 p.m.: As Zendaya tries to rush inside, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons walk hand-in-hand, stopping to chat with Benedict Cumberbatch.
3:54 p.m.: Timothée Chalamet meets Shaun White and shakes his hand. The two laugh and chat before taking photos together.
3:56 p.m.: Inside, Lupita Nyong'o pulls out a pair of retro white reading glasses and flips through the program.
3:58 p.m.: It's also time for the pre-show! Lights begin flashing in the auditorium so guests know to take their seats.
4:02 p.m.: Presenters Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa kick off the pre-show by joking Thanos and Aquaman have joined forces. Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain rush to their seats.
4:10 p.m.: As Keith Urban escorts wife Nicole Kidman to her seat, Ariana DeBose takes a moment to relax in her chair.
4:11 p.m.: Dune co-stars Chalamet and Zendaya greet each other with a huge hug. Next, sisters Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey head inside the Dolby Theater hand-in-hand.
4:19 p.m.: Chastain yells across the room to Kidman to say hi. Elsewhere, Maggie Gyllenhaal blows kisses to Rami Malek, who blows kisses right back to her.
4:26 p.m.: During a quick break, Chastain runs over to Jada Pinkett-Smith and kneels to say hi. On the way back to her seat, she stops to give Nyong'o a kiss on the cheek.
4:28 p.m.: Chivalry isn't dead! Urban lends his suit jacket to a cold Kidman, which she slips off when the cameras start rolling again. Then, when Momoa hops off stage, he heads over to say hello to the duo.
4:33 p.m.: When The Eyes of Tammy Faye wins for makeup and hairstyling, star Chastain gets emotional. She wipes away her tears before hugging her makeup artist.
4:42 p.m.: Back outside on the carpet, Queen Latifah starts humming along to the jazz music playing.
4:45 p.m.: After finally scoring an invite to the event, Rachel Zegler can't help but smile big. When told how amazing she looks in her classic black gown, the actress says thank you and waves to the crowd.
4:51 p.m.: Jake Gyllenhaal gives Chastain a hug while DeBose and Spielberg are deep in conversation. Nearby, Rita Moreno chats up Dunst.
5:01 p.m.: It's showtime! Chastain claps along and bops in her seat as Beyonce kicks off the event with her performance of "Be Alive".
5:13 p.m.: After their epic opening monologue, Sykes pats fellow host Amy Schumer on the back as they head backstage.
5:22 p.m.: And while West Side Story's DeBose accepts her award, Moreno records the actress' speech. Tearing up, she covers her mouth and applauds her successor.
5:26 p.m.: Kidman stops Kristen Stewart in her tracks to say hello. The two hold hands while Kidman gushes then Urban hugs Stewart.
5:31 p.m.: That skit with Regina Hall COVID testing the hot males actors? Yeah, even Chastain is in disbelief. As Hall pats down Brolin and Momoa, Chastain essentially lifts her jaw off the ground.
5:33 p.m.: When Dune wins for best cinematography, Chalamet stands up and shouts "Let's go!" Minutes later, Kidman and Zoe Kravitz have a Big Little Lies reunion.
5:49 p.m.: When the Oscars cut off the Dune crew following their best visual effects win, the crowd starts to boo. Meanwhile, the movie's stars Zendaya and Chalamet are seen chatting in the audience.
5:50 p.m.: In a corner, Finneas and girlfriend Claudia Sulewski are keeping a low profile alongside Billie Eilish. Elsewhere, H.E.R. starts making her way toward the stage to take pictures, stopping to hug Zendaya on the way.
5:55 p.m.: As Sebastián Yatra performs, Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco dance from the second level. Eilish is also seen clapping and cheering along.
6:03 p.m.: Eye check: Zendaya slips on a pair of glasses to better see the stage. Moments later, when Encanto wins, Valderrama and Pacheco jump up and applaud the animated movie before sharing a sweet kiss.
6:09 p.m.: Returning to her seat an Oscar winner, DeBose hugs her mom then Garfield.
6:18 p.m.: When the Best Supporting Actor category is announced, Dunst starts cheering for her longtime love Plemons. And when Troy Kotsur wins, Jennifer Garner, DeBose and more start waving their hands, sign language for clapping.
6:32 p.m.: At the bar, Marlee Matlin is posing for pictures with fans while Kodi Smit-McPhee is enjoying a snack. Ashton Kutcher strolls up and, as he patiently waits for a drink, he takes a selfie.
6:59 p.m.: Megan Thee Stallion debuts her wardrobe change, showing off a bright yellow dress that matches the Oscar statue. And, DeBose let's a fan hold her Oscar before Valderrama introduces himself and congratulates her on her win.
7:09 p.m.: Bill Murray hangs out by the bar, looking a bit lost. Elsewhere, Garfield, on the hunt for something to eat, gets his hands on seaweed popcorn. Kardashian and Barker walk by and are, of course, holding hands.
7:17 p.m.: At the bar, Gyllenhaal and Jessie Buckley cheers each other before the duo, alongside Peter Skarsgård and Olivia Colman, head back inside.
7:25 p.m.: After that altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, the room goes silent with everyone seemingly in shock. Smith grabs Jada Pinkett-Smith's hand while Aunjanue Ellis rubs his arm.
8:10 p.m.: When Smith wins for Best Actor, Ellis and Nyong'o jump out of their seats. Haddish starts clapping as the rest of the audience starts to cheer.
8:16 p.m.: Beyonce and Jay-Z quietly get up to leave. Ellis and Washington sit down next to Pinkett-Smith as her husband delivers an emotional speech. Once he's off stage, Ellis gives Smith a hug then the actor gives his wife a kiss on the cheek.
8:31 p.m.: Cue the applause. The audience stands up to honor Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli, who announced CODA as the Best Picture winner. With that comes the biggest cheer of the night.
And that's a wrap on Hollywood's biggest night!